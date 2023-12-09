The Arizona Coyotes, Logan Cooley included, will play the Boston Bruins on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Cooley in that upcoming Coyotes-Bruins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Logan Cooley vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Cooley Season Stats Insights

Cooley has averaged 16:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

Cooley has a goal in three games this year through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Cooley has a point in 11 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Cooley has had an assist in a game eight times this year over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Cooley goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cooley going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Cooley Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

