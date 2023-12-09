Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Maricopa County, Arizona? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marcos de Niza High School at Mohave High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 9
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Show Low High School at Crismon High School
- Game Time: 4:25 PM AZT on December 9
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
BASIS Phoenix at Northland Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 9
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis Jesuit High School at Notre Dame Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 9
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
