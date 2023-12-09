The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Mathew Dumba find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumba stats and insights

Dumba has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

Dumba has no points on the power play.

Dumba averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:49 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:30 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:08 Home W 3-1 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:38 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:07 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.