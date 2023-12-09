The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Mathew Dumba find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dumba stats and insights

  • Dumba has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
  • Dumba has no points on the power play.
  • Dumba averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:49 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:30 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:08 Home W 3-1
11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:38 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:07 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.