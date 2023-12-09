On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Michael Carcone going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

Carcone has scored in eight of 24 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

Carcone has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 32.4% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 8:40 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:53 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 12:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 14:24 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:26 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 2 1 1 11:10 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:03 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

