Will Michael Carcone Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 9?
On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Michael Carcone going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Carcone stats and insights
- Carcone has scored in eight of 24 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
- Carcone has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 32.4% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Carcone recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|8:40
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|12:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|12:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:26
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|11:10
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|W 3-2
Coyotes vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
