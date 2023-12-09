For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Milos Kelemen a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Milos Kelemen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Kelemen stats and insights

  • Kelemen is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
  • Kelemen has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

