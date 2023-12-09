Will Milos Kelemen Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 9?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Milos Kelemen a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Milos Kelemen score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kelemen stats and insights
- Kelemen is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
- Kelemen has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.