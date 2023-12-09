For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Milos Kelemen a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Milos Kelemen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Kelemen stats and insights

Kelemen is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

Kelemen has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

