Should you bet on Nick Bjugstad to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Boston Bruins meet up on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

  • Bjugstad has scored in six of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Bjugstad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 20:10 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:26 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 17:52 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:24 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 2 1 1 20:01 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:54 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 17:50 Away W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

