The Arizona Coyotes, Nick Bjugstad among them, play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Looking to wager on Bjugstad's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Bjugstad has averaged 17:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

Bjugstad has a goal in six of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bjugstad has registered a point in a game 15 times this year out of 25 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Bjugstad has an assist in 10 of 25 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Bjugstad hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bjugstad has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 25 Games 3 16 Points 1 6 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

