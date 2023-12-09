The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) will attempt to snap a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McDermott Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Lumberjacks have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.

In games Northern Arizona shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Cardinals are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lumberjacks sit at 333rd.

The Lumberjacks score 13.9 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Cardinals allow (79.5).

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Arizona posted 78.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.7 more points than it averaged away from home (68.9).

When playing at home, the Lumberjacks surrendered 3.2 fewer points per game (72.6) than on the road (75.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, Northern Arizona fared better when playing at home last year, making 9.4 threes per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule