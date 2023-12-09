The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McDermott Center. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word matchup in this article.

Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Arizona Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline BetMGM Northern Arizona (-3.5) 151.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Arizona (-3.5) 151.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends

Northern Arizona has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Lumberjacks games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

Incarnate Word is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

In the Cardinals' seven chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

