Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Saturday's game between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-3) and the San Francisco Dons (2-6) at War Memorial Gymnasium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Northern Arizona coming out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 9.
In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Lumberjacks secured a 96-65 win over Pacific.
Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Arizona 68, San Francisco 67
Other Big Sky Predictions
Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis
- On November 24 against the Portland Pilots, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 88) in our computer rankings, the Lumberjacks notched their best win of the season, a 66-65 victory at a neutral site.
- The Lumberjacks have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (two).
- Northern Arizona has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Dons are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.
Northern Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-65 over Portland (No. 88) on November 24
- 96-65 at home over Pacific (No. 178) on December 6
- 74-69 on the road over UCSD (No. 261) on November 19
- 74-70 over Youngstown State (No. 274) on November 25
Northern Arizona Leaders
- Leia Beattie: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)
- Emily Rodabaugh: 10.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)
- Sophie Glancey: 12.3 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Grace Beasley: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)
- Olivia Moran: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
Northern Arizona Performance Insights
- The Lumberjacks put up 72.8 points per game (96th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per contest (281st in college basketball). They have a +23 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
