Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) will meet the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Sky Wicks: 22.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Shon Robinson: 13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Josiah Hammons: 15.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Elijah Davis: 5.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Morgan: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison
|Incarnate Word Rank
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Northern Arizona Rank
|104th
|79.6
|Points Scored
|62.5
|348th
|290th
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|76.7
|291st
|68th
|37.0
|Rebounds
|28.0
|334th
|43rd
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|315th
|98th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|5.3
|320th
|217th
|12.8
|Assists
|13.8
|149th
|336th
|15.0
|Turnovers
|15.0
|336th
