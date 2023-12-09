Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-2) will meet the San Francisco Dons (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Arizona Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Jasmine Gayles: 18.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Debora Dos Santos: 12.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cami Fulcher: 10.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luana Leite: 5.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Freja Werth: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Gayles: 18.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dos Santos: 12.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Fulcher: 10.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Leite: 5.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Werth: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.