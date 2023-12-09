The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-3) travel to face the San Francisco Dons (2-6) after winning three straight road games. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Scoring Comparison

The Lumberjacks score 5.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Dons give up (67.1).

When it scores more than 67.1 points, Northern Arizona is 4-1.

San Francisco is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.

The Dons score 62.8 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the Lumberjacks give up.

When San Francisco scores more than 69.9 points, it is 2-1.

The Dons shoot 36.1% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Lumberjacks concede defensively.

The Lumberjacks shoot 41.9% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Dons allow.

Northern Arizona Leaders

Leia Beattie: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Emily Rodabaugh: 10.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)

10.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46) Sophie Glancey: 12.3 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

12.3 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Grace Beasley: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)

7.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22) Olivia Moran: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Northern Arizona Schedule