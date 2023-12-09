How to Watch the Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-3) travel to face the San Francisco Dons (2-6) after winning three straight road games. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Scoring Comparison
- The Lumberjacks score 5.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Dons give up (67.1).
- When it scores more than 67.1 points, Northern Arizona is 4-1.
- San Francisco is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.
- The Dons score 62.8 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the Lumberjacks give up.
- When San Francisco scores more than 69.9 points, it is 2-1.
- The Dons shoot 36.1% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Lumberjacks concede defensively.
- The Lumberjacks shoot 41.9% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Dons allow.
Northern Arizona Leaders
- Leia Beattie: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)
- Emily Rodabaugh: 10.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)
- Sophie Glancey: 12.3 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Grace Beasley: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)
- Olivia Moran: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
Northern Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 74-70
|Orleans Arena
|11/29/2023
|UNLV
|L 85-69
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/6/2023
|Pacific
|W 96-65
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/9/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/18/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
