The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -6.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs Illinois Betting Records & Stats

The Volunteers have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee has played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Volunteers, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Illinois has gone 3-4-0 ATS this year.

The Fighting Illini have been listed as an underdog of +230 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 3 37.5% 77.6 157.7 66.9 129.3 138.9 Illinois 3 42.9% 80.1 157.7 62.4 129.3 145.9

Additional Tennessee vs Illinois Insights & Trends

The Volunteers score 77.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 62.4 the Fighting Illini allow.

Tennessee has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when scoring more than 62.4 points.

The Fighting Illini score 13.2 more points per game (80.1) than the Volunteers allow (66.9).

When it scores more than 66.9 points, Illinois is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 4-4-0 3-1 5-3-0 Illinois 3-4-0 0-0 2-5-0

Tennessee vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Illinois 14-2 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 3-7 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

