Will Travis Dermott Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 9?
Should you bet on Travis Dermott to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Dermott stats and insights
- Dermott is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- Dermott has no points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Dermott recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:24
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:29
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:49
|Away
|W 6-2
|10/17/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Away
|L 1-0
|10/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 2-1
Coyotes vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
