Should you bet on Travis Dermott to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dermott stats and insights

Dermott is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

Dermott has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dermott recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:29 Home W 2-1 10/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:49 Away W 6-2 10/17/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:06 Away L 1-0 10/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.