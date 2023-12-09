Will Troy Stecher Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 9?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Troy Stecher to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Stecher stats and insights
- In one of 23 games this season, Stecher scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
- Stecher has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Stecher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:59
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|26:49
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|W 3-2
Coyotes vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
