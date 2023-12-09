The Villanova Wildcats (6-4) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the UCLA Bruins (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Villanova vs. UCLA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Villanova vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

Villanova vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Villanova vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Villanova is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over four out of eight times this season.

UCLA is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, just one of the Bruins games has gone over the point total.

Villanova Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), Villanova is 16th-best in the country. It is way below that, 59th, according to computer rankings.

Villanova has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

UCLA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Based on its moneyline odds, UCLA has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

