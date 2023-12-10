Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Sky this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Portland State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 23-5

8-2 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 139th

139th Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th

237th Last Game: W 83-77 vs George Fox

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Diego

@ San Diego Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Montana

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 21-7

5-4 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 156th

156th Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 88-67 vs Montana Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Jose State

@ San Jose State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: MW Network

3. Weber State

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 19-9

5-3 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 161st

161st Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th

220th Last Game: W 78-50 vs Cal Poly

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nevada

@ Nevada Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Montana State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 13-15

3-5 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 207th

207th Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th

113th Last Game: L 85-61 vs Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: SAGU American Indian

SAGU American Indian Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 17-15

5-5 | 17-15 Overall Rank: 216th

216th Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th

200th Last Game: W 76-75 vs Incarnate Word

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Utah

Southern Utah Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Idaho

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-16

6-4 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 222nd

222nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th

274th Last Game: W 63-62 vs Utah Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Stanford

@ Stanford Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 11-18

3-6 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 236th

236th Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 103-34 vs Portland Bible

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal Poly

@ Cal Poly Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 6-23

4-5 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 273rd

273rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th

256th Last Game: L 101-99 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Colorado

@ Colorado Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Idaho State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-24

4-6 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 299th

299th Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st

241st Last Game: L 82-74 vs Southern Utah

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oregon State

@ Oregon State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

10. Sacramento State

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-26

2-7 | 3-26 Overall Rank: 318th

318th Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th

218th Last Game: L 62-60 vs CSU Fullerton

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game