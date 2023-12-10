Sunday's contest between the No. 17 UConn Huskies (5-3) and No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) going head to head at Mohegan Sun Arena has a projected final score of 73-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Tar Heels are coming off of an 81-66 victory against UNC Greensboro in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

In their last time out, the Tar Heels won on Wednesday 81-66 over UNC Greensboro. The Huskies took care of business in their most recent matchup 90-63 against Ball State on Wednesday. In the victory, Lexi Donarski led the Tar Heels with 22 points. Aaliyah Edwards' team-leading 18 points paced the Huskies in the win.

North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, North Carolina 61

Top 25 Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels' signature win of the season came against the Davidson Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 59), according to our computer rankings. The Tar Heels claimed the 74-70 home win on November 12.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tar Heels are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

North Carolina has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, North Carolina is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 59) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 164) on November 24

81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 213) on December 6

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 272) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 347) on November 15

UConn Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 19, the Huskies defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers, a top 50 team (No. 36) in our computer rankings, by a score of 62-44.

The Huskies have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 16th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the ninth-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 36) on November 19

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 37) on November 16

71-63 over Kansas (No. 58) on November 25

90-63 at home over Ball State (No. 113) on December 6

102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 218) on November 8

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%

11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)

UConn Leaders

Paige Bueckers: 19 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

19 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Edwards: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG%

15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG% Nika Muhl: 6.9 PTS, 55 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

6.9 PTS, 55 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) KK Arnold: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game (scoring 68.8 points per game to rank 141st in college basketball while giving up 55.6 per outing to rank 48th in college basketball) and have a +119 scoring differential overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game (posting 77.6 points per game, 57th in college basketball, and allowing 65.8 per contest, 211th in college basketball) and have a +95 scoring differential.

