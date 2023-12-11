The Arizona Coyotes, with Alexander Kerfoot, take the ice Monday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Kerfoot's props? Here is some information to help you.

Alexander Kerfoot vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kerfoot Season Stats Insights

Kerfoot's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:48 per game on the ice, is +4.

Kerfoot has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 26 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Kerfoot has a point in eight games this year (out of 26), including multiple points four times.

Kerfoot has an assist in seven of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Kerfoot has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Kerfoot having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kerfoot Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 93 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 26 Games 3 15 Points 1 2 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

