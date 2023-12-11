Will Clayton Keller Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 11?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Clayton Keller going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Keller stats and insights
- In nine of 26 games this season, Keller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.
- Keller has picked up four goals and 10 assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 11.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Keller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|22:34
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|3
|0
|3
|18:14
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|22:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:34
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:28
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:14
|Away
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.