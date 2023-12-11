On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Clayton Keller going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

In nine of 26 games this season, Keller has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.

Keller has picked up four goals and 10 assists on the power play.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 11.7% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Keller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 22:34 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 3 0 3 18:14 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:53 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:41 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:34 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:28 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:14 Away L 5-2

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

