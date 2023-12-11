The Arizona Coyotes, Clayton Keller among them, play the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. There are prop bets for Keller available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Clayton Keller vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Keller Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Keller has averaged 19:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

In nine of 26 games this year, Keller has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Keller has a point in 18 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points five times.

Keller has an assist in 12 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Keller hits the over on his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Keller has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Keller Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 93 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 26 Games 2 25 Points 2 9 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

