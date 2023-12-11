You should watch Casey Mittelstadt and Clayton Keller in particular on Monday, when the Buffalo Sabres meet the Arizona Coyotes at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Sabres Game Information

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller's nine goals and 16 assists in 26 games give him 25 points on the season.

With 20 total points (0.8 per game), including nine goals and 11 assists through 26 games, Nick Schmaltz is pivotal for Arizona's attack.

This season, Arizona's Matias Maccelli has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) this season.

In the crease, Karel Vejmelka has an .892 save percentage (47th in the league), with 288 total saves, while allowing 35 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has compiled a 2-6-2 record between the posts for Arizona this season.

Sabres Players to Watch

Mittelstadt is one of Buffalo's leading contributors (22 points), via amassed six goals and 16 assists.

Jeff Skinner has 12 goals and nine assists, equaling 21 points (0.8 per game).

Rasmus Dahlin's total of 21 points is via six goals and 15 assists.

Eric Comrie's record is 1-5-0. He has given up 23 goals (4.01 goals against average) and racked up 144 saves.

Coyotes vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 25th 2.82 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 20th 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.96 11th 22nd 30.1 Shots 27.4 30th 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31.6 24th 26th 14.29% Power Play % 24.44% 7th 12th 81.11% Penalty Kill % 80.68% 14th

