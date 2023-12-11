The Buffalo Sabres (11-14-3), losers of three home games in a row, host the Arizona Coyotes (13-11-2) at KeyBank Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Coyotes vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Sabres (-130) Coyotes (+105) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been made an underdog 17 times this season, and won six, or 35.3%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 4-9 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Coyotes.

Arizona and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 14 of 26 games this season.

Coyotes vs Sabres Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Sabres Rankings

Sabres Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 79 (21st) Goals 84 (17th) 93 (25th) Goals Allowed 77 (13th) 12 (25th) Power Play Goals 22 (8th) 17 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (15th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes went 5-5-0 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.

Five of Arizona's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Coyotes have averaged a total of 6.2 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 less than this matchup's total of 6.5.

During their last 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7.

The Coyotes have scored 84 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have given up 77 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th.

They have a +7 goal differential, which ranks 11th in the league.

