Will Janis Moser Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 11?
Will Janis Moser find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Moser stats and insights
- Moser has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
- Moser has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 93 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Moser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:59
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|21:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|23:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:51
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|24:09
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:45
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:47
|Away
|L 5-2
Coyotes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
