The Arizona Coyotes, Jason Zucker included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Zucker? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jason Zucker vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +333)

Zucker Season Stats Insights

Zucker has averaged 14:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Zucker has a goal in five games this season through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zucker has registered a point in a game eight times this season out of 19 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 19 games this year, Zucker has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Zucker's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 23.1% of Zucker going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zucker Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 19 Games 3 9 Points 1 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

