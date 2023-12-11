The Arizona Coyotes, including Lawson Crouse, take the ice Monday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Crouse's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Lawson Crouse vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

Crouse's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:12 per game on the ice, is +4.

In 11 of 25 games this season, Crouse has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Crouse has a point in 14 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

Crouse has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Crouse has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Crouse going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Crouse Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 93 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 25 Games 2 17 Points 1 12 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

