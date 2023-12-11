Can we anticipate Mathew Dumba scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumba stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Dumba has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.

Dumba has no points on the power play.

Dumba averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 93 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:48 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:49 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:30 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:08 Home W 3-1 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:38 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:07 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

