The Arizona Coyotes, with Matias Maccelli, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. There are prop bets for Maccelli available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Matias Maccelli vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

Maccelli has averaged 16:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

In four of 26 games this season, Maccelli has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Maccelli has recorded a point in a game 17 times this season over 26 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In 13 of 26 games this year, Maccelli has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Maccelli has an implied probability of 56.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Maccelli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 93 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 26 Games 2 19 Points 2 4 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

