Will Michael Carcone Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 11?
Should you bet on Michael Carcone to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Carcone stats and insights
- Carcone has scored in nine of 25 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 34.2% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Carcone recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|10:35
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|8:40
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|12:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|12:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:26
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|11:10
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|L 5-2
Coyotes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
