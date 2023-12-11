Will Nick Bjugstad Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 11?
Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Bjugstad stats and insights
- In six of 26 games this season, Bjugstad has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
- Bjugstad has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Bjugstad's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 93 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Bjugstad recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|20:10
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|17:52
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|20:01
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|20:54
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 5-2
Coyotes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
