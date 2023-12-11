Nick Bjugstad will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres play at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Bjugstad against the Sabres, we have lots of info to help.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

Bjugstad's plus-minus this season, in 17:33 per game on the ice, is +6.

Bjugstad has a goal in six games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 16 of 26 games this year, Bjugstad has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Bjugstad has an assist in 11 of 26 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Bjugstad's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Bjugstad has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 93 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 26 Games 3 17 Points 0 6 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

