Nick Schmaltz will be on the ice when the Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres face off on Monday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Schmaltz in that upcoming Coyotes-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Schmaltz has averaged 20:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

In seven of 26 games this season Schmaltz has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 15 of 26 games this season, Schmaltz has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Schmaltz has an assist in 10 of 26 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Schmaltz's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Schmaltz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 93 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 26 Games 1 20 Points 1 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.