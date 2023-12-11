Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Pima County, Arizona, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Florence High School at Palo Verde High School
- Game Time: 3:50 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rio Rico High School at Tucson High Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catalina High School at Tanque Verde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert View High School at Empire High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sabino High School at Walden Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Sahuarita, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek at Sahuaro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 11
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
