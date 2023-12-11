The Buffalo Sabres (11-14-3) host the Arizona Coyotes (13-11-2) at KeyBank Center on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Sabres have fallen in three in a row at home.

In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have recorded a 5-5-0 record after scoring 31 total goals (four power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 12.9%). Their opponents have scored a combined 28 goals in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we think will bring home the victory in Monday's action on the ice.

Coyotes vs. Sabres Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final result of Sabres 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-130)

Sabres (-130) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Sabres Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have a record of 13-11-2 this season and are 3-2-5 in overtime contests.

Arizona has earned 10 points (4-5-2) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Coyotes recorded only one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Arizona has four points (2-1-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Coyotes have scored more than two goals 18 times, earning 24 points from those matchups (11-5-2).

This season, Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in 11 games and picked up 13 points with a record of 6-4-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 5-2-1 (11 points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents 17 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 25th 2.82 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 20th 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.96 11th 22nd 30.1 Shots 27.4 31st 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31.6 24th 25th 14.29% Power Play % 24.44% 7th 13th 81.11% Penalty Kill % 80.68% 14th

Coyotes vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Watch this game on Fubo Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

