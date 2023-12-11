Coyotes vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 11
The Buffalo Sabres (11-14-3) host the Arizona Coyotes (13-11-2) at KeyBank Center on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Sabres have fallen in three in a row at home.
In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have recorded a 5-5-0 record after scoring 31 total goals (four power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 12.9%). Their opponents have scored a combined 28 goals in those games.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we think will bring home the victory in Monday's action on the ice.
Coyotes vs. Sabres Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final result of Sabres 4, Coyotes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-130)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)
Coyotes vs Sabres Additional Info
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes have a record of 13-11-2 this season and are 3-2-5 in overtime contests.
- Arizona has earned 10 points (4-5-2) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Coyotes recorded only one goal in four games and they lost every time.
- Arizona has four points (2-1-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Coyotes have scored more than two goals 18 times, earning 24 points from those matchups (11-5-2).
- This season, Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in 11 games and picked up 13 points with a record of 6-4-1.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 5-2-1 (11 points).
- The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents 17 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Sabres Rank
|Sabres AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|25th
|2.82
|Goals Scored
|3.23
|15th
|20th
|3.32
|Goals Allowed
|2.96
|11th
|22nd
|30.1
|Shots
|27.4
|31st
|13th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|31.6
|24th
|25th
|14.29%
|Power Play %
|24.44%
|7th
|13th
|81.11%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.68%
|14th
Coyotes vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
