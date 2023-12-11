Can we count on Sean Durzi finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

  • In five of 25 games this season, Durzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
  • On the power play, Durzi has accumulated three goals and four assists.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Durzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 5-3
12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 4:02 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:33 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:32 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 25:51 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:44 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:07 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:09 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:59 Away W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

