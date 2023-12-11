Can we count on Troy Stecher scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Stecher stats and insights

  • In one of 24 games this season, Stecher scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
  • Stecher has no points on the power play.
  • Stecher's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are conceding 93 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Stecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:01 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:59 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 26:49 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:23 Away L 5-2

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

