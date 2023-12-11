WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:22 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Only one WAC game is on Monday's college basketball schedule. That matchup is the San Diego State Aztecs squaring off against the Seattle U Redhawks at Redhawk Center.
WAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|San Diego State Aztecs at Seattle U Redhawks
|2:00 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
