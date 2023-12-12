Clayton Keller will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Arizona Coyotes play the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. If you'd like to wager on Keller's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Clayton Keller vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keller Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Keller has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 19:33 on the ice per game.

Keller has a goal in nine of 27 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Keller has a point in 18 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 12 of 27 games this year, Keller has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 68.9% that Keller goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Keller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Keller Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 27 Games 2 25 Points 1 9 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.