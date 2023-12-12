The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-3) carry a four-game losing streak into a home matchup against the Arizona Coyotes (13-12-2), who have dropped three straight, on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Coyotes vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-190) Coyotes (+160) 6 Penguins (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

This season the Coyotes have been an underdog 18 times, and won six, or 33.3%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 2-4 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +160 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 38.5%.

Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 16 of 27 games this season.

Coyotes vs Penguins Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 75 (25th) Goals 86 (12th) 68 (3rd) Goals Allowed 82 (13th) 7 (30th) Power Play Goals 22 (8th) 13 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (15th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Arizona has a 5-5-0 record against the spread while finishing 5-5-0 straight up in its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, Arizona has gone over the total five times.

The Coyotes have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.

During their past 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 8.6 goals, 0.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Coyotes have the NHL's 12th-ranked scoring offense (86 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Coyotes have given up 3.0 goals per game, 82 total, which ranks 13th among NHL teams.

Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +4.

