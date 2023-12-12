The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jake Guentzel, Clayton Keller and others in this outing.

Coyotes vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Keller is one of the top offensive options for Arizona with 25 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and 16 assists in 27 games (playing 19:33 per game).

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 11 0 0 0 0 at Bruins Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 4 0 3 3 2 vs. Blues Dec. 2 0 1 1 1

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Matias Maccelli has helped lead the offense for Arizona this season with four goals and 16 assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 11 0 1 1 4 at Bruins Dec. 9 0 1 1 5 vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Capitals Dec. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Dec. 2 1 0 1 5

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Nick Schmaltz is a crucial player on offense for Arizona with nine goals and 11 assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 11 0 0 0 1 at Bruins Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 4 2 0 2 3 vs. Blues Dec. 2 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Guentzel, who has scored 29 points in 26 games (10 goals and 19 assists).

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Dec. 6 1 0 1 5 at Flyers Dec. 4 0 1 1 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 2 0 2 3 at Lightning Nov. 30 0 1 1 3

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Sidney Crosby has picked up 27 points (1.0 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 12 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Dec. 6 0 1 1 4 at Flyers Dec. 4 1 0 1 4 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 30 1 0 1 5

