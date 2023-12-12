Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Penguins on December 12, 2023
The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jake Guentzel, Clayton Keller and others in this outing.
Coyotes vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Coyotes vs. Penguins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Keller is one of the top offensive options for Arizona with 25 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and 16 assists in 27 games (playing 19:33 per game).
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Bruins
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 4
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Matias Maccelli has helped lead the offense for Arizona this season with four goals and 16 assists.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Bruins
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|5
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Nick Schmaltz is a crucial player on offense for Arizona with nine goals and 11 assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Bruins
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Guentzel, who has scored 29 points in 26 games (10 goals and 19 assists).
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Sidney Crosby has picked up 27 points (1.0 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 12 assists.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
