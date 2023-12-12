The Phoenix Suns, with Devin Booker, hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, a 114-106 loss against the Kings, Booker tallied 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Booker, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 28.5 27.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.3 Assists 6.5 8.1 PRA -- 41.8 PR -- 33.7 3PM 2.5 2.0



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Warriors

Booker is responsible for attempting 12.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Booker's opponents, the Warriors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 20th in the NBA, allowing 115.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Warriors have given up 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the league.

The Warriors concede 24.7 assists per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are ninth in the NBA, allowing 11.9 makes per game.

Devin Booker vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 31 25 8 10 2 0 1 10/24/2023 37 32 6 8 3 0 1

