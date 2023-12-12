Jason Zucker and the Arizona Coyotes will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Zucker? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Zucker vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zucker Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Zucker has averaged 14:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Zucker has a goal in five games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zucker has registered a point in a game eight times this year out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Zucker has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 20 games played.

Zucker has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.7% of Zucker going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zucker Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+7).

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.