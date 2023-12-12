Josh Okogie and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be facing the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 114-106 loss against the Kings, Okogie tallied two steals and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Okogie's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.4 5.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 4.0 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 11 10.3 PR -- 9.9 9.1



Josh Okogie Insights vs. the Warriors

Okogie is responsible for taking 5.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.7 per game.

Okogie's opponents, the Warriors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Warriors have allowed 115.1 points per game, which is 20th-best in the NBA.

Giving up 44 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

The Warriors are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 24.7 assists per contest.

Josh Okogie vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 27 12 2 0 1 1 1 10/24/2023 32 17 5 1 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.