Should you bet on Juuso Valimaki to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

Valimaki is yet to score through 21 games this season.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 68 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Valimaki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:07 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:17 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 4-3 OT 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 4-3 SO

Coyotes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

