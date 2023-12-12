Kevin Durant leads the Phoenix Suns (12-10) into a home game against the Golden State Warriors (10-12) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Kevin Durant vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kevin Durant Stephen Curry Total Fantasy Pts 903.6 806.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.6 40.3 Fantasy Rank 8 20

Kevin Durant vs. Stephen Curry Insights

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Durant's numbers on the season are 31.0 points, 5.7 assists and 6.5 boards per game.

The Suns have a +47 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 115.1 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 113.0 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA.

Phoenix wins the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. It collects 43.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 18th in the league, while its opponents grab 41.5 per contest.

The Suns make 12.3 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.3. They shoot 38.5% from deep while their opponents hit 34.8% from long range.

Phoenix has committed 14.3 turnovers per game (24th in NBA action), 2.3 more than the 12.0 it forces on average (24th in the league).

Stephen Curry & the Warriors

Stephen Curry provides the Warriors 29.4 points, 5.1 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Warriors have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 115.5 points per game (11th in league) and conceding 115.1 (20th in NBA).

Golden State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It records 47.3 rebounds per game (second in league) compared to its opponents' 44.0.

The Warriors connect on 14.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) while shooting 36.8% from deep (13th in NBA). They are making 2.8 more threes than their opponents, who drain 11.9 per game at 34.2%.

Golden State has committed 3.0 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.4 (27th in NBA) while forcing 12.4 (22nd in league).

Kevin Durant vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats

Stat Kevin Durant Stephen Curry Plus/Minus Per Game 4.4 -0.6 Usage Percentage 32.8% 31.4% True Shooting Pct 64.4% 67.4% Total Rebound Pct 10.0% 7.9% Assist Pct 28.9% 22.5%

