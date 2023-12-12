Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in La Paz County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in La Paz County, Arizona today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
La Paz County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parker High School at Kingman Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.