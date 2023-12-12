Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 12
The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 as 1.5-point favorites. The Mavericks have won three games in a row.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Lakers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Lakers 114
Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-2.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.0
- The Mavericks' .545 ATS win percentage (12-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .478 mark (11-12-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (20%).
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Dallas and its opponents do it more often (72.7% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (39.1%).
- The Lakers have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-3) this season, better than the .200 winning percentage for the Mavericks as a moneyline underdog (1-4).
Lakers Performance Insights
- So far this year, the Lakers are putting up 113.1 points per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112 points per contest (10th-ranked).
- So far this year, Los Angeles is grabbing 44.8 rebounds per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 44.9 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).
- The Lakers are dishing out 26.3 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2023-24.
- This season, Los Angeles is committing 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (20th-ranked).
- The Lakers have struggled to pile up three-pointers, ranking third-worst in the league with 10.2 treys per game. They rank 24th with a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this year.
Mavericks Performance Insights
- In 2023-24, the Mavericks are sixth in the league on offense (119.9 points scored per game) and 21st defensively (116.5 points conceded).
- Dallas is 24th in the league in rebounds per game (42.6) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (46.3).
- The Mavericks are 17th in the league in assists (25.8 per game) in 2023-24.
- In 2023-24, Dallas is best in the NBA in turnovers committed (11.5 per game) and ranked 13th in turnovers forced (13.7).
- In 2023-24 the Mavericks are best in the NBA in 3-point makes (16 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (37.4%).
