On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Lawson Crouse going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Crouse stats and insights

In 11 of 26 games this season, Crouse has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

Crouse averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Crouse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:36 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:04 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:51 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:27 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:42 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:06 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 1 1 0 22:47 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:32 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.