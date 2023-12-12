On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Lawson Crouse going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

  • In 11 of 26 games this season, Crouse has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • Crouse averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19%.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Crouse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:36 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:04 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:51 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:27 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:42 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:06 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 1 1 0 22:47 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:32 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

