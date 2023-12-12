Will Liam O'Brien Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 12?
When the Arizona Coyotes play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Liam O'Brien score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
O'Brien stats and insights
- In two of 27 games this season, O'Brien has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.
- O'Brien has no points on the power play.
- O'Brien averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 68 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
O'Brien recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:41
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:37
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:21
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|8:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:58
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:21
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.